Affordable Connectivity Program in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Getting connected to the internet is a necessity at this point but internet prices will drain your wallet, making it hard for many people to access this resource.

But there is help. The affordable connectivity program is administered by the Federal Communications Commission and allows for tens of millions of American households to reduce their internet service cost. This program helps people who need help paying for the internet and allows them easier access. The program already has more than 300 different internet providers, including Bluepeak in Rapid City.

“There are not many aspects of life left that don’t require an internet connection. Whether it’s working and learning from home, telehealth, applying for jobs, applying for benefits… fast reliable internet is no longer a privilege of the few it’s a necessity and lifeline for so many,” said Jesse Granger

If you want to know if you are eligible for the program, you can follow the link on our website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.