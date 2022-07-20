Toasty end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Comfortable temperatures are expected overnight with many in the 50s and 60s. A few clouds will develop and move into the area by daybreak.

Plenty of sunshine will be likely for Thursday as the heat continues. Highs will be in the 90s for many, with a few near 100°. Friday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be around 100° or warmer in much of western South Dakota, outside of the Black Hills. We will have sunshine through the early afternoon before clouds develop late in the day and bring the chance for a shower or storm late Friday evening.

The weekend will be cooler as temperatures drop near average. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies Saturday. Sunday will start off with sunshine, but clouds and a few storms will develop through the afternoon. Highs will also be in the mid 80s. Comfortable temperatures linger for the first half of the week with highs in the 80s.

Hot temperatures are expected to return toward the end of next week and weekend with highs back in the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

