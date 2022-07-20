The heat is back for the remainder of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies overnight and temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s. The heat is back for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 90s with plenty of sunshine. We could flirt with triple digits by Friday.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies are likely Saturday with a few afternoon storms on Sunday. The PM storm chances will linger into Monday, too. Highs will be up into the 80s and 90s across the area.

Next week looks to be near or above normal for temperatures with highs in the 80s and 90s. Looks to get hot again by next weekend.

