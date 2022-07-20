Advertisement

The heat is back for the remainder of the week

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies overnight and temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s. The heat is back for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 90s with plenty of sunshine. We could flirt with triple digits by Friday.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies are likely Saturday with a few afternoon storms on Sunday. The PM storm chances will linger into Monday, too. Highs will be up into the 80s and 90s across the area.

Next week looks to be near or above normal for temperatures with highs in the 80s and 90s. Looks to get hot again by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital
Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with a twist… it is in a subscription box.
Sturgis Meat Service offering affordable subscription box
Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Rapid City suspends trolley services indefinitely.
City View Trolley suspended indefinitely

Latest News

Hold on to your hats its gonna be a windy one today
Cooler, but windy for Tuesday
HOT
Uncomfortably hot today!
Not as bad later in the week
Brutally Hot For Tomorrow