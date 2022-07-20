Advertisement

Dray and Toasty days ahead

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Next few days are going to be exceptionally dry and toasty. We’ll have pretty breezy day with highs in the upper 90s and very dry conditions. Friday looks to be our hottest day with a high of 98 or more in some areas.

Saturday the hot spell breaks as a front moves into the area giving us the potential for some much needed rain here in the Black Hills. Sunday we have a better chance for some afternoon time thunderstorms and showers temperatures are slightly warmer but still in the 80s. Monday chance for rain still a possibility with a high in the low 90s but that doesn’t stick around for very long as the temperatures look to stumble into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

