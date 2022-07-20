Advertisement

Despite rising supply cost Fork Real is doing what they can to feed the community

By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rising Inflation has caused more people to struggle to get necessities such as food and one Rapid City business is doing what they can to feed the community despite rising supply costs.

Fork Real is a pay-what-you-can non-profit café, this means people can eat at the café but allows for alternative payment methods.

These payment options include paying the value of the meal or a little bit extra or volunteering at the café in exchange for food.

The café's founder says that with rising food costs they have seen an increase in people who need to pay in an alternate way, but inflation has affected their pay-what-you-can model.

”So, we try to keep our prices down and so the challenge is everyone who comes through the doors is able to get their choice of meals and so sometimes we can’t either one receives those items anymore or those items are more costly and so we’re trying to keep those down,” said Rhonda Pearcy founder and director of Fork Real Community Café.

The Fork Real Café has turned to locally grown produce from home gardens and farmers’ markets to keep costs down.

