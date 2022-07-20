Construction is set to begin in September for Block 5, a downtown multi-purpose building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last fall Lloyd Companies announced they were selected to develop a parking lot in downtown Rapid City into a ten-story multi-use building. The anticipated date for the Block 5 project to begin is in September 2022. Now, the parking lot is empty of cars, and construction equipment has moved in.

For a few weeks the lot between fifth and sixth, and St. Joesph Streets, has been blocked off to parking and the city squared away spots for people that had reserved parking there. Now you may notice a crane has shown up, but the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies says that does not mean the official start of the construction process.

“We’re working towards that September start, where that project is really started in earnest. You’ll see some stuff happening in the meantime as we’re kind of prepping for that. The goal continues to be that mid-2024 opening of the project,” said Jake Quasney, Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd Companies.

Right now, they are digging up parts of the lot for test piles, which Quasney says ensures that the ground and construction methods match. But as construction ramps up for the next 24 months, the COO says more space could be blocked off for the project. “We’re going to get in there, coordinate an area off the project, which will require us to shut down some parking and street traffic, in order to have spaces for equipment and materials to be laid down and then swung into space”

For the products being put in place, Quasney assures us that there should not be any issues with supply chain deliveries. “You could start to see a lot more lead time issues when you get into the interior finishes and certainly on a hotel, with a lot of stuff coming from overseas.”

Quasney said downtown projects are fun, but this one is exciting because he gets to be in his hometown, “You know I’m from Rapid so it’s really exciting to get to be a part of that project and seeing something that will change the landscape down there.”

