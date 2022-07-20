Advertisement

City crews preform sewer smoke tests

The test requires crews to blow smoke into the sewer lines, and make sure it’s exiting out the right area.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City maintenance crews want to remind people that they may see smoke rise from manholes throughout town.

The crews performed sewer smoke tests Wednesday, to determine if there are any infiltration issues with the sewer system. The test requires crews to blow smoke into the sewer lines, and make sure it’s exiting out the right area.

The tests were done along Mall drive Wednesday morning.

The city’s Utility Maintenance Supervisor Lany Reber said that this helps crews find out where a problem might be.

“Wherever we see smoke come out that’s not supposed to come out, that tells us we have an opening, maybe a service line that has a cleanout lid that’s broke, anywhere the smoke comes out, that’s where water can get in,” Reber said.

City crews will continue these tests in the area Thursday morning.

