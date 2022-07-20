Advertisement

Battle of the Badges returns to Spearfish with the goal to save lives

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish first responders competed Wednesday in the 4th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

For the past 2 years, Spearfish EMS has won the drive against team police and fire with the most votes from blood donors.

Elizabeth Verhey, a Spearfish Ambulance Service paramedic, said the need for blood is critical because there are no substitutes for blood and when a patient needs it, it’s imperative that they get it right away.

“I of course get to see more of the emergency and trauma-related needs for blood, but there are blood needs every day for patients who are going through cancer treatment and have various medical conditions. Often congenital that they may need that for an ongoing basis as well,” explained Verhey.

Verhey said the local blood drive will return next year, but if you’re trying to donate before then click the link below to schedule a donation time.

https://www.vitalant.org/Locations2/North-Dakota,-South-Dakota,-Montana/Rapid-City-donation-center

