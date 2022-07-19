Advertisement

South Dakota Army National Guard searching for more ‘Gut Check’ obstacle course sign-ups

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s your chance to try military training without enlisting, the South Dakota Army National Gaurd is preparing for their Gut Check event.

A free 10K obstacle course mud run put on by the SD Army National Guard 109th Engineer Battalion, the Gut Check is a free community event. It’s also a way to assist in recruiting efforts and meet great people.

The event is on August 13 at the West Camp Training site in Rapid City.

