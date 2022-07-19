Advertisement

Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Police responded to a pair of crashes Monday afternoon on Highway 16 near Reptile Gardens.

This one was on the hill just north of Reptile Gardens on Highway 16. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Santa Fe that had run out of gas was stopped in the driving lane when it was rear ended by a Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle ended up partially underneath the car.. The Patrol says the 20-year old man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two people in the Hyundai were not hurt. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

