Cooler, but windy for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A front will sweep through the area tonight and bring in cooler temperatures for Tuesday. It will also have plenty of wind with it, too. Gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few falling into the 50s.

Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday with highs in the 80s for many. A few spots in the hills could see highs in the upper 70s, while parts of the southern plains could reach temperatures near 90°. It’ll be windy through the day as a Wind Advisory is in place until 8 PM for part of western South Dakota. Gusts to 50 mph are possible.

Warmer air returns Wednesday with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 90s and they will stay there through the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected through Friday with a few storms possible late to end the week.

The weekend will be warm with highs near 90° both days. A few storms are possible as well. It’ll stay hot the following week and likely into August.

