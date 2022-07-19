Advertisement

Cooler, but windy for Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A front will sweep through the area tonight and bring in cooler temperatures for Tuesday. It will also have plenty of wind with it, too. Gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few falling into the 50s.

Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday with highs in the 80s for many. A few spots in the hills could see highs in the upper 70s, while parts of the southern plains could reach temperatures near 90°. It’ll be windy through the day as a Wind Advisory is in place until 8 PM for part of western South Dakota. Gusts to 50 mph are possible.

Warmer air returns Wednesday with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 90s and they will stay there through the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected through Friday with a few storms possible late to end the week.

The weekend will be warm with highs near 90° both days. A few storms are possible as well. It’ll stay hot the following week and likely into August.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Rapid City suspends trolley services indefinitely.
City View Trolley suspended indefinitely
Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital
Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park
44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather

Latest News

HOT
Uncomfortably hot today!
Not as bad later in the week
Brutally Hot For Tomorrow
HOT
Have that sunscreen and water ready, Sunday and Monday look to be scorching hot!
HOT
Last call for some thunderstorms on Saturday, very hot and dry by Sunday