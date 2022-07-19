Construction on M Hill continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of construction can be heard coming from above Rapid City.

M Hill has been under construction since the early summer -- although the plans have been in the works for three years. The goal of the renovation project is to make the hill safer for people. According to Calvin Tohm they added some blocks and piers to the base of the iconic M to make it sturdier against the effects of mother nature.

”The project has been going on for about three years it started as a senior design project and then they… they did kind of the groundwork and laid the foundation of things we got to work on. The problem that they had with the current M is… when they poured it, they didn’t put any rebar in it, so everything started to separate, and the M actually started to slide down the hill.” said Tohm

The project should wrap up next month.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.