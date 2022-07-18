Advertisement

Uncomfortably hot today!

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Today is going to be a hot one highs are expected to be in the 100 plus range. Chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight. Tonight a dry front move through the area dropping us down into the upper 80s for Tuesday. Wednesday in the 90s where we will look to be until Friday. Saturday another frontal system looks to move through bringing the chance for some rain and thunderstorms back to the area.

