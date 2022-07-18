Sheridan Cooks - Massaging Kale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christine Dieterich joined me in the kitchen at Interior Images to help make some kale, but also to talk about an important fundraiser event for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Big Horns.

But first, the kale. Yes, massaging kale leaves can help soften them up when using them, and release a little more flavor.

Even with this easy kale sauté: after massaging one bunch of kale, coarsely chop the leaves, rinse but do not dry.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large, wide, high-sided sauté pan over medium heat. Add 3 cloves thinly sliced garlic and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Stir until fragrant, about 1 minutes. Do not let the garlic brown!

Then add the kale a few handfuls at a time, stirring after each addition so that it starts to wilt, until all of the kale is added. Stir in a half teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of pepper. cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale is just tender, aout 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the juice of one lemon and serve immediately. It’s that simple!

The annual Wolf Creek Wrangle will be September 17th! You must register ASAP to take part in this popular event, raising money for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Big Horns. Check out the website: legacy title (runwolfcreekwrangle.com).

Or call 307.672.3848 for more information!

