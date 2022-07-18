Advertisement

City of Sturgis conducts corridor study for Junction Avenue

Junction Avenue is the second busiest street in Sturgis.
Junction Avenue is the second busiest street in Sturgis.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Transportation approved a grant for the city of Sturgis to conduct a study on one of its busiest corridors, Junction Avenue. Sturgis is the largest city in Meade County and sees an influx of tourists each year during the annual motorcycle rally.

At Exit 32, Junction Avenue is the second busiest street in Sturgis and now the City of Sturgis plans to find out exactly how busy the street is.

The study will cover key intersections including Harmon, Ballpark, and Anna Streets, where they intersect with Junction Avenue, along with pedestrian and bicycle walkways in the area.

“As we continued to grow, and we have more business in town traffic patterns on the street have changes and so were looking for some potential changes to allow better access as well as better safety at key intersections,” said Daniel Ainslie, City Manager for the City of Sturgis.

As the study moves forward, the city plans to make the intersections as safe and efficient as possible so that drivers can get to their destinations quickly.

“At the end of it hopefully there will be a list of recommendations and potential designs for intersections as well as bike paths and beautifications efforts as well as hopefully some estimated cost and then the city council will be able to start prioritizing those and then hopefully doing individual projects,” said Ainslie.

The study should last a year.

