A hot day calls for something cold on National Ice Cream Day

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - July 17 is National Ice Cream Day and the warm weather is rather fitting for the day. The U.S. Census website says on average Americans eat around four gallons of ice cream per year.

At 722 1/2 Main Street, in Spearfish is Leones’ Creamery; and while Leone is the last name of the two owners, it is also Italian for lion. The small shop has eight different flavors shuffling through their freezers at one time.

“We try to be somewhat seasonal, have a good mix of unique, traditional flavors. Have a good mix, you know we don’t have all chocolate on the board at once, or all fruit flavors, so having a good mix that way,” said Rebecca Williams, co-owner of Leones’ Creamery.

When Owners, Rebecca and Hannah create new flavors, one will always be a vegan option made with coconut milk, and they try to use local products as often as possible. Williams explains, “We like to use local coffee, local beer in our ice cream, just different ingredients when we can.”

And the local ingredients paired with regular customers make it fun for the two sisters.

“We have regular customers and it’s so fun. We have our scoop it forward board, where people can buy ice cream for each other, which is really fun.,” said Williams who helped open the creamery in 2014. “And sometimes we have a customer call in and say, ‘I want to buy ice cream for so-and-so.’ It’s like I know exactly who they’re talking about, I know what they normally order.”

The Scoop It Forward board has brought quite a few people to the shop and even so much the board is overflowing with names. “We thought like Spearfish is going to be great, it’s a small community, people will embrace this idea. And they embraced it to the point where you know we can only physically fit so many names on the board in our shop. So, on the website, we have a digital version of the board, where you could go and look up your name and see if anyone’s purchased ice cream for you. Just because we can’t physically like fit all the names on the board in the shop.”

