Hardhats finish regular season with doubleheader sweep
Post 320 splits games with SF Post 15 East
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats have had a strong regular season, and they’ll enter the State Tournament after sweeping Sioux Falls Post 15 West. Plus, after sweeping Post 15 West on Friday, the Post 320 Stars were hoping to do the same against Post 15 East. Ben Burns has highlights from both doubleheaders.
