Brutally Hot For Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot temperatures will only get hotter tomorrow with highs in the triple digits for most of Western South Dakota. Most of the area will be under either a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning. Drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat if you plan on spending time outside. The rest of the week will still be warm but not bad with highs near 90.

