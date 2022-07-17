Advertisement

44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather

A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park
A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The 44th Festival in the Park occurred in Spearfish this weekend. Over 180 vendors took over Spearfish City Park to sell art and food from around the region.

The festival began in 1977 and has grown to be one of the largest festivals in the upper Midwest. Each year the Matthews Opera House hosts the festival in July and is their largest fundraiser of the year. The event also hosts live music each night in what they call the “watering hole” and this year the executive director for the opera house was thrilled to have Jason Dea West be one of the artists this year.

Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, Executive Director Darren Granaas says, “Oh my gosh, it’s been incredible. You know we had COVID two years ago, last year we had a boom year, and wasn’t sure how this was going to go, because festivals are kind of down just a little bit from the high. We’re not seeing that our vendors are up where we were last year,

Over the entire weekend Granaas expects that around 20,000 people visited the park.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Rapid City suspends trolley services indefinitely.
City View Trolley suspended indefinitely
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

A creamery that opened in 2014 has become popular for the use of local ingredients in each...
A hot day calls for something cold on National Ice Cream Day
Not as bad later in the week
Very hot tomorrow
Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive festival, it...
The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival
The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art...
How summer art programs in Rapid City are helping kids express their imagination