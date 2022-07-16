Advertisement

Have that sunscreen and water ready, Sunday and Monday look to be scorching hot!

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Chance for a few isolated thunderstorms and showers this evening, those will clear out leaving partly cloudy skies and a low in the 60s.

Sunday we quickly dry out and heat up to a high in the upper 90s. Please remember to stay hydrated and limit exposure to the sun if possible and walk pets in the early morning and late evening hours if possible. Also make sure to check your vehicles for pets, small children and the elderly for they will be susceptible to the very hot temperatures.

Monday we look to be even hotter with highs anywhere from 102 to 105 are possible. There is a small chance for some thunderstorms Monday night.

Tuesday we could have a small break from the heat wind conditions will cause the high to hover around 88 to 90.

For Wednesday and the rest of the week we start the climb back into the 90s.

