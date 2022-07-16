Advertisement

Harney All Stars qualify for Little League State Tournament

Harney defeats Canyon Lake 10-5
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Harney and Canyon Lake All Stars each split their first two games at the Little League sub district tournament. On Friday they squared off for a trip to state. Harney scored five runs in the first inning to help propel the team to a 10-5 victory. Rapid City also qualified for the state tournament which begins next Friday in Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Zebra mussel discovered in Pennington County
Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department...
SUV v. truck collision leads to vehicle catching on fire
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges

Latest News

7-15 harney
Harney All Stars qualify for Little League State Tournament
7-15 bhsu football
BHSU football team gears up for the new season
7-15 bhsu football
BHSU football team gears up for the new season
7-14 rapid city little league
Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive