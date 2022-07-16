Advertisement

The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival

Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive...
Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive festival...it is the biggest Christian music concert and festival in the Black Hills.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive festival...it is the biggest Christian music concert and festival in the Black Hills.

The festival has Music artists like Pea-Bod, Jonny Diaz, and Skillet taking center stage this weekend...all free of charge for attendees.

Harper Kein, a local from Rapid City says she has been going to the Hills Alive festival since her childhood and that everyone is nice and welcoming.

Kein states “Family friendly, it is super fun, and everybody is just super inclusive. You meet a whole bunch of new people and it’s super fun, kids have a ton of fun. I started coming when I was very little with my mom and family and just everybody. It kind of stuck with me like this is what I looked forward to every summer and I still do. I am still like a little kid I’m like oh it’s hills alive.”

The festival runs till Sunday so, you can still get in on the fun if you want to.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Zebra mussel discovered in Pennington County
Two Rapid City Police Officers stand on a Donut Shop off Omaha Street.
Police presence on the rooftop of Jerry’s Cakes & Donuts, but it’s for a good cause
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department...
SUV v. truck collision leads to vehicle catching on fire

Latest News

The park has been using all of the funds raised at their ‘Adult Fun Nights’ toward updating the...
Storybook Island on its way to funding ‘Winnie The Pooh’ renovation
The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art...
How summer art programs in Rapid City are helping kids express their imagination
very hot
Hot days a head
Interest rates continue to climb, potential homebuyers concerned
Interest rates continue to climb, potential homebuyers concerned