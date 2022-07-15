Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive
Rapid City defeats Harney 7-2 to earn trip to Little League State Tournament
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District Tournament rolled on Thursday night. Rapid City defeated Harney 7-2 to earn a trip to the state tournament. Canyon Lake eliminated Bandit Ball with a 17-2 victory. Canyon Lake and Harney will play Friday night at 6:00 for the second spot at the state tournament.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.