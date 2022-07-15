Police presence on the rooftop of Jerry’s Cakes & Donuts, but it’s for a good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you were driving down Omaha Street in Rapid City Friday, you might have noticed a police presence at Jerry’s Cakes and Donuts. However, they weren’t there to pull anyone over.

“We’ve got cops on the roof donating money for the Special Olympics,” says the son of the Owners of Jerry’s Cakes & Donuts, Jeremy Schubert.

Without government help, fundraising is the way the Special Olympics raises money for its participants. “Which,” explains Dave Stratton, Assistant Director for the South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run, “in South Dakota, is over 2,700 athletes. It’s raised by these types of fundraising events.”

Schubert plays soccer, and he says those who run it have a son who participates in Special Olympics and has even won a gold medal. “So, I follow a lot of his stuff. It’s really cool.” Donating means your served up free donuts, and you can get a lot depending on how much you contribute to the Special Olympics. “They’re growing,” Schubert says. “They’re getting bigger. They need money for stuff around the community. So, help them out.”

When it comes to police and donuts, it seems to be safe to say there’s a stereotype afoot. “Seriously?” Stratton asked laughing. “Law enforcement and donuts have a long and storied history apparently. It’s just a thing that somebody came up with once, and they said let’s do cop on a donut shop. It’s funny.”

Explained by Jordan Decker, a Deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, “we like to just have fun with it. It honestly doesn’t matter if they put us on top of a taco store we’d be there too.”

Although the money is flowing in, Chris Holbrook, who’s a Lieutenant with the RCPD, says a near 100-degree price to pay is coming from the sun, “on a black rubber roof, it’s very warm.” That’s where the bucket and string system doubles as a means for cold water deliveries. “Like I said,” Holbrook says, “we’ll do this all day long if we have to.”

Decker adds that it’s a nice change of pace than the usual police work, because “maybe we’re not doing what we normally do. Giving out tickets. [Instead,] just interacting with the community is really nice.”

