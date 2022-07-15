Advertisement

New 988 crisis line launches Saturday

988
988 crisis line launches Saturday(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new mental health crisis hotline is kicking off this weekend here in South Dakota. The 988 line launches on Saturday and will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Congress designated the 988 dialing code back in 2020. In South Dakota, those calls will be answered by the Helpline. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of the death in the state. If you need help, you can connect with counselors at 988 through talk, chat or text.

South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill says, “So what it is is if people have thoughts of suicide or mental health of substance use crisis, they can call these easy to remember number, 988. This will connect them immediately to trained crisis professionals who can help them in their current situation. If they need to be connected to more resources, they will do that. But the thought is that when you’re in crisis, you need a place to call, 988, is that easy to remember number.”

Gill says if you’re not sure if you should call, call anyway. They can divert you to other help if that’s more appropriate.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Zebra mussel discovered in Pennington County

Latest News

Strider Bikes ride.
Storybook Island hosts Strider Bikes for a fun discovery ride.
Adventure bikes at the Get on ADV Fest
Buffalo Chip hosts their Get on ADV Fest
Members of He Sapa Oteipi, a branch of the Rapid City Indian School Lands Project, are fighting...
He Sapa Oteipi working with officials at Rapid City to resolve decades of land ownership issues
Toddlers on Strider bikes took over Storybook Island on Thursday for a discovery ride filled...
Storybook Island hosts Strider Bikes for a fun discovery ride