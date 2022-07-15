Advertisement

Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises sawmill(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In response to the timber sale volume out of the Black Hills National Forest Neiman Enterprises made the decision to cut hours and operations at their Hulett and Spearfish sawmills.

Despite a shift removal in Hulett and reduced hours in Spearfish, the company has no plans for layoffs.

“We are not laying anybody off in our operations, all employees will stay on payroll because we believe that it’s the vital part of our organization as well as the forest,” said Sonja Merryman, Community Relations Director at Neiman Enterprises.

Neiman Enterprises remains committed to their partnership with the US Forest Service and maintaining the health of the Black Hills National Forest, even though they don’t agree with the reduction in timber harvest

“We are committed to this forest and to the community we are committed to working with all stakeholders, which all of us are stakeholders. We believe that the green infrastructure, our sawmills are critical piece to the forest as far as watershed, wildlife habitat conservation, recreation, and tourism,” said Merryman

This announcement comes after the company already closed their Hill City mill in 2021, which was one of the town’s largest employers.

