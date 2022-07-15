Last call for some thunderstorms on Saturday, very hot and dry by Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Saturday looks to be the last call for any possibility for some rain in the area. Saturday we well see temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s. Sunday we look to dry out and be in the upper 99s. Monday even hotter with the possibility of hitting 103 degrees in the afternoon. Tuesday we could see some relief with temperatures looking to hang in the upper 80s to low 90s.

