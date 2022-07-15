Interest rates continue to climb, potential homebuyers concerned

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Continued rising inflation and interest rates are putting more pressure on those looking to buy a home.

In 2020 and 2021, interest rates dropped to record lows. However, we’ve been seeing an upward trend this year, with mortgage rates currently holding at about 6%.

This is double what potential homebuyers have seen in recent years.

Bonnie Spain, CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling of the Black Hills, says the housing market is determined by those participating in it, as well as factors like inflation and government policy.

“As inflation goes up, less people are going to be able to purchase a house, so supply and demand definitely affects the industry, as does interest rates. In this respect, what the federal government does affects your pocketbook and your ability to buy a home.”

Because of inflationary pressure, and rising rates, many homebuyers are cancelling deals all together.

However, there are some who are still looking for options.

Spain says boosting your credit score is essential.

“You need to do what you can to make your credit as good as possible, you need to improve your credit score. You also need to start saving for your down payment. You need to save as much as you can, as well as pay down your debt, because the more debt you have, the less you’re going to be able to qualify for because it all works together.”

She says your credit score can be boosted by paying bills on time, and consulting with professionals.

