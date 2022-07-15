Advertisement

Hot Today with a Few Storms in the Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as monsoon moisture comes in from the southwest and an upper level disturbance moves across the area. One or two storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail, but they will be isolated to widely scattered.

High pressure rebuilds over the area Sunday and Monday. This means hotter and drier conditions. Monday will be very hot with highs well on up into the 100s.

All of next week is looking dry and hot at this point.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Zebra mussel discovered in Pennington County
Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department...
SUV v. truck collision leads to vehicle catching on fire
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges

Latest News

HOT
Hot with the possibility of thunderstorms returning
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting Warmer through Tomorrow
More hot temperatures by the weekend
Hot Temperatures For the Rest of the Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer and Warmer Temperatures this Week