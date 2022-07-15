Advertisement

Fire at the Rapid City Solid Waste Landfill

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday evening the Rapid City Fire Department was called to the Landfill for a fire alarm.

Heavy, brown smoke could be seen coming from the Material Recovery Facility. The smoke came from the 40 tons of waste on fire. It took 4 hours of wetting down the trash and breaking it apart to finally quell it. Fire Department Public information officer Tessa Jaeger said although the Department was low on resources due to other calls, they were able to get the fire under control.

“The crew actually went and checked out the fire alarm. When they arrived on scene, they could see heavy brown smoke coming from the building. At that point is when they knew there was a structure fire and they called dispatch and got all of the engines and the appropriate people coming for a full response to a structure fire” said Tessa Jaeger.

These kinds of fires can be started by simply throwing away a lithium battery. The Solid Waste Division Public Information officer Ria Hannon said because of the hot weather there is a better chance that items like batteries and fireworks could combust if not disposed of correctly.

“If you have fireworks that are not used… we encourage you to soak them in water before you just place them in the garbage. For lithium batteries… they can’t be thrown away in the cans at all… but you can take them to a couple of different places in town you have… it’s Chris Supply, Interstate battery, Battery Bulbs plus. They will all take batteries for free” said Ria Hannon.

She says taking these precautions can help prevent fires at the landfill.

