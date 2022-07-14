Advertisement

Zebra mussel discovered in Pennington County

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pactola Reservoir in Pennington County is now considered infested with zebra mussels, according to the the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Zebra mussels can vary in size, depending on the age of the mussel.

“We received an image of a possible zebra mussel that had been found on a pair of sunglasses while an individual was spear fishing in Pactola Reservoir,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “Upon further investigation via water sampling by BOR, free-swimming zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, were found in two of the four samples collected.”

Lott says that this is another reminder that all boaters and water users need to make sure they are practicing ‘clean, drain, dry’ every time they are on the water.

