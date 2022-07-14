Advertisement

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv

Russia has intensified its strikes in Eastern Ukraine, signaling its next offensive. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorizing civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
Man sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for sex crime

Latest News

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks.
4th COVID vaccine approved as 'worst' variant yet spreads
Federal officials have accused Envigo RMS, which runs the facility, of a series of animal...
Beagles rescued from dog breeding facility that's shutting down
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey...
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
The release of school surveillance video from the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, is fueling...
GRAPHIC: Video of Uvalde school shooting sparks more questions about police