Advertisement

SUV v. truck collision leads to vehicle catching on fire

Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department...
Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department soon arrived to help knock out the flames.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A two-vehicle crash on LaCrosse Street Thursday morning led to one of the cars going up in flames.

The Rapid City Police Department says around 11:30, a freight liner truck guarding a construction grader in the right southbound lane was rear ended by a Subaru.

Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department soon arrived to help knock out the flames.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

He was cited by the RCPD for careless driving.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis

Latest News

Members of He Sapa Oteipi, a branch of the Rapid City Indian School Lands Project, are fighting...
He Sapa Oteipi working with officials at Rapid City to resolve decades of land ownership issues
Toddlers on Strider bikes took over Storybook Island on Thursday for a discovery ride filled...
Storybook Island hosts Strider Bikes for a fun discovery ride
The Spearfish School District and Police Department are working together to add a third...
Will a third school resource officer be in Spearfish soon?
Spearfish expects 20,000 to 25,000 visitors to go to the town this weekend.
A weekend of flashy cars at the 51st Annual Corvette Rally in Spearfish