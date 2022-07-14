Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
Man sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for sex crime

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer in Uvalde video husband of slain teacher
A U.S. Treasury check is pictured in this Oct. 22, 2014 photo. Social Security recipients could...
Social Security checks could grow by about $175 a month, advocacy group says
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota