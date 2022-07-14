Advertisement

Mary’s Mountain Cookies gives the community a ‘sweet reprieve’ with free cookie tokens

With the help of Prouty Pottery, the bakery created 100 free cookie tokens to hide throughout the Black Hills.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many, times are tough as inflation reaches a 40-year high. So, a Rapid City bakery decided to offer the community a sweet reprieve.

When you think of baking, chips often refer to chocolate, maybe even butterscotch, but Mary’s Mountain Cookies is giving ‘chips’ new meaning.

With the help of Prouty Pottery, the bakery created 100 free cookie tokens to hide throughout the Black Hills.

“We leave them scattered sporadically around the area,” said Robert Mahaffey, co-owner of Mary’s Mountain Cookies. “I will say, it might not be long before somebody finds one on top of Bear Butte. I don’t know, or the Flume Trail or somewhere. I know, there was one left on a treadmill the other day. Somebody put it there, it wasn’t me, but somebody put it there and it was pretty cool to see that returned and that’s where they told us they found it at.”

A few weeks ago, the staff at Mary’s Mountain Cookies began hiding these tokens, creating a treasure hunt for locals and tourists. But they’re also using them as a sweet treat for hard-working South Dakotans.

“Sometimes, they’re just in the car with us, and when we go through the drive-through, and sometimes there isn’t a tip jar, you go through the drive-through at McDonald’s, nothing that makes the person who’s standing there and is working really hard, working through all of this, you hand them something like that, it puts a smile on their face,’ continued Mahaffey.

Putting a smile on strangers’ faces isn’t new for the staff of Mary’s Mountain Cookies. They are big supporters of the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and have a ‘Bake it Forward’ program for people hoping to share the sugar with others.

