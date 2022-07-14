Advertisement

Hot with the possibility of thunderstorms returning

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The heat looks to stick around with the possibility of thunderstorms moving into our area Friday afternoon. Highs look to be in the 90s once again for Friday with a marginal risk or one out of five risk for the possibility for severe weather. Saturday also looks to be pretty warm with temperatures once again in the 90s and another 1 out of 5 chance for some severe thunderstorms.

Sunday we look to quickly dry out as temperatures look to climb into the upper 90s. Monday looks to be very hot with temperatures looking to climb into the 100s.

With all this heat make sure to limit sun exposure and be sure to say well hydrated.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting Warmer through Tomorrow
More hot temperatures by the weekend
Hot Temperatures For the Rest of the Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer and Warmer Temperatures this Week
Hot to start next week as well
Hot Temperatures Later in the Week