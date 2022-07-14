Hot with the possibility of thunderstorms returning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The heat looks to stick around with the possibility of thunderstorms moving into our area Friday afternoon. Highs look to be in the 90s once again for Friday with a marginal risk or one out of five risk for the possibility for severe weather. Saturday also looks to be pretty warm with temperatures once again in the 90s and another 1 out of 5 chance for some severe thunderstorms.

Sunday we look to quickly dry out as temperatures look to climb into the upper 90s. Monday looks to be very hot with temperatures looking to climb into the 100s.

With all this heat make sure to limit sun exposure and be sure to say well hydrated.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.