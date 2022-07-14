He Sapa Oteipi working with officials at Rapid City to resolve decades of land ownership issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Members of He Sapa Oteipi, a branch of the Rapid City Indian School Lands Project, are fighting the department of interior over three outstanding deeds dating to the late 1940s in Rapid City.

Fast-forward to 2022, the three properties in contention are Monument Health Behavioral Center, Clarkson Health Care on Mountain View, and Canyon Lake Activity Center.

Valeriah Big Eagle, a Board member of He Sapa Oteipi, says the mayor’s office agreed that the land in question was worth at least $20 million. She claims the group applied for vision funds to build a community center at the mayor’s urging.

Eagle states “With that conversation with the mayor, his understanding, and our understanding because this is what the law says that if we were to do a land swap...this resolution you have to provide enough land and enough money to equal $20 million. So, the mayor directed us to apply for the vision funds to fund the Indian center, and one of the things that we said in the very beginning was this does not look like these fits with our project.”

Vision funds serve as a reimbursement program that assists organizations with various projects.

Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City says He Sapa Oteipi is not ready for reimbursement.

Allender states “There is requirements of the recipients of vision funds that they select vendors in a way consistent with South Dakota state law for government projects that there is proof of the vendors being paid and so on. So, this project is not at the point of expending any funds for anything at this point as far as we can tell.”

Big Eagle says they want to separate the two issues -- the vision fund and the land. They want to focus on bringing a community center to the area. As far as disputing the three parcels of land...she says they need to find a solution

Eagle states “Let us try to figure it out, we are not on the same page right now obviously, we are going to come to a common ground, common understanding. We are hoping we can move forward in a good way by separating the issues, but if it comes out to be that we cannot come eye to eye on this, then unfortunately we will be giving the vision funds back. We do not want this then; we will move forward in our own way, and we can.”

“I do not think we are fighting here...I do not think that we are in a significant disagreement. We are just having some trouble getting off the starting blocks and we are not having the right type of communication. So, we will look to rectify that.” says Allender

