Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Poached Salmon with Lemon and Dill

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Salmon can be poached on the grill just like on the stove. It sits in a little foil pouch and cooks to perfection.

First, remove 1 1/2 lbs salmon from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Heat a grill to medium heat. Lay down a piece of aluminum foil large enough to hold the salmon. Place a slightly smaller piece of parchment paper on top of the foil.

Place a few sprigs of fresh dill down the middle of the parchment paper. Top with several slices of lemon. Place the salmon on the lemon and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Scatter 3 cloves of minced garlic on top, then top with additional lemon slices. Then top with some more dill.

Fold packet to completely cover salmon but not too tightly as you want air to circulate. Also, make sure no parchment paper sticks out. Place on grill and cook until salmon flakes. This will be about 14 minutes.

Serve with more dill, if desired. Sprinkle with more fresh lemon.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis

Latest News

Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon
Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon
Cooking with Eric - Easy Summer Leek Salad
Cooking with Eric - Easy Summer Leek Salad
One fo the most popular recipes from Cooking with Eric!
Cooking with Eric - Pepper Pea Salad
Grilling with Eric - Lemon BBQ Chicken
Grilling with Eric - Lemon BBQ Chicken