Grilling with Eric - Poached Salmon with Lemon and Dill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Salmon can be poached on the grill just like on the stove. It sits in a little foil pouch and cooks to perfection.

First, remove 1 1/2 lbs salmon from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Heat a grill to medium heat. Lay down a piece of aluminum foil large enough to hold the salmon. Place a slightly smaller piece of parchment paper on top of the foil.

Place a few sprigs of fresh dill down the middle of the parchment paper. Top with several slices of lemon. Place the salmon on the lemon and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Scatter 3 cloves of minced garlic on top, then top with additional lemon slices. Then top with some more dill.

Fold packet to completely cover salmon but not too tightly as you want air to circulate. Also, make sure no parchment paper sticks out. Place on grill and cook until salmon flakes. This will be about 14 minutes.

Serve with more dill, if desired. Sprinkle with more fresh lemon.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.