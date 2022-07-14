Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When I made this recipe on the air, I simply used a Farmer Brothers Season-all Seasoning which worked perfectly. But you can make your own.

For the seasoning, mix together 1/4 cup each of garlic powder, kosher salt, dried parsley, dried minced onion and dried basil. This can be kept in and air-tight container in a cool, dark place for up to 6 months.

Rup 1 1/2 lbs salmon fillets with olive oil and sprinkle with house seasoning to taste. Be generous with the seasoning but don’t overdo it.

Heat grill to medium and place salmon on the grill. Cover and grill for about 5 minutes per side or until done. Salmon is done when it flakes easily with a fork.

