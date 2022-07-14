Cooking with Eric - Easy Summer Leek Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Leeks are mostly used in cooking, but they can also be used in salads. The sweet oniony flavor combines well with other vegetables to make this salad sing!

First, whisk together the juice of one lemon with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Slice 4 leeks, green parts only and place in a bowl. Pour dressing over leeks and toss to coat.

Meantime, slice 1 cup grape tomatoes in half, chop 1 medium sized cucumber and chop 1/2 cup of cilantro. Mix with the leeks. Add 1/2 cup pitted black olives. Toss to combine then chill at least 1 hour before serving.

