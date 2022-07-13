Advertisement

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River

Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically...
Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically injured, including the captain. Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials say a woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when the chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Twelve people went into the water, and three others were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the boat was chartered by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft.

Investigators plan to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
James Lambert, 73, died after he was brutally attacked by a group of juveniles.
Boys, ages 10 and 14, turn themselves in for beating death of 73-year-old man
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses

Latest News

An expert said the pair of sea lions were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights...
VIDEO: Sea lions scare away beachgoers in California
Views included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance...
NASA reveals stunning images of the cosmos captured by Webb telescope
Old School Sliders sells a variety of burgers ranging from a traditional slider to their best...
New food truck opens from Sturgis
At the beginning of the renovation process, $4.5 million was set aside to renovate the building.
Rapid City Public Works Committee voted to accept bids for city hall renovation