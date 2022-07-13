Advertisement

South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota, man has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm.

Stuart Cochran, a 48-year-old man, maliciously and deliberately killed a man by shooting him with a handgun, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Cochran, has been indicted on July 11, 2022 and pled not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is life imprisonment.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

