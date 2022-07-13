Advertisement

RC sales tax revenue sets record for May

The city is showing more than $3.2 million in sales tax receipts for that month.
The city is showing more than $3.2 million in sales tax receipts for that month.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s sales tax report shows a new record for the month of May.

The city is showing more than $3.2 million in sales tax receipts for that month. This puts the city at more than 14 million for the year, and city officials are looking forward to seeing even more revenue as the summer continues.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said that the city will take the rising inflation rate into account when determining how much the city is actually making.

”With increases in costs, supply costs, fuel costs, and everything else rising, we’re watching that to see if we can keep above inflation, or at least at that same level.”

The city has seen an 8% growth in revenue for the month of May since last year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and...
Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project

Latest News

Trike owners participates in the Show N Shine at Deadwood's Main Street.
Deadwood hosts annual three wheeler rally
The more than $43 million being allocated is part of phase one of the project that will last...
Committee approves grant to improve water reclamation facility
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
KOTA to host gubernatorial debate between Noem and Smith
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.