RC sales tax revenue sets record for May

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s sales tax report shows a new record for the month of May.

The city is showing more than $3.2 million in sales tax receipts for that month. This puts the city at more than 14 million for the year, and city officials are looking forward to seeing even more revenue as the summer continues.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said that the city will take the rising inflation rate into account when determining how much the city is actually making.

”With increases in costs, supply costs, fuel costs, and everything else rising, we’re watching that to see if we can keep above inflation, or at least at that same level.”

The city has seen an 8% growth in revenue for the month of May since last year.

