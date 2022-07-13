Advertisement

New food truck opens from Sturgis

Food truck out of Sturgis
Food truck out of Sturgis(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Old School Sliders opened their doors in June. Owner Jacob Lagsdin said the idea for the truck came to him after spending several years in the food service industry and seeing how food affects people.

“Me and my buddy we decided to open this after working for the man for a while. We both been in the food industry for about six years and were both from Sturgis, class of 2017 and we just really wanted to go out and make our own money,” said Lagsdin.

Old School Sliders sells a variety of burgers ranging from a traditional slider to their best seller, the hot mama.

“Our whole business model is nice, simple, fast, and cheap like customer friendly we want to keep the price down. We have just have little 2- to 2-and-a-half ounce sliders and you can make it a double for an extra 2 dollars. Our bestseller right now is going to be a hot mama it has jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese and of course you can build your own burger with whatever toppings we have,” said Lagsdin.

Old School Sliders posts their schedule online.

