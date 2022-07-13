Man sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for sex crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nathan Andrew Castillo, a 53-year-old man from New Mexico, has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, according to a release.

In March 2022 Castilo pleaded guilty after sexually abusing a female, who was under the age of 12, near Oglala, SD.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Castillo was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.