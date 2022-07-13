Advertisement

Foam jacking projects are scheduled for southwestern South Dakota

The overall completion date for all projects is Friday, July 29, 2022.
Road work sign.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Road crews will begin foam jacking projects at four different locations throughout southwestern South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Mudpumpers Mudjacking of Moorhead, which is the prime contractor, will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

  • U.S. Highway 16B – Project locations are in Rapid City between Eglin St. and Homestead St. The projects will take place Monday, July 18 through Saturday, July 23, 2022.
  • S.D. Highway 79 – Project locations are between Fairburn and Hermosa in the southbound lane. The project will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022.
  • U.S. Highway 385 – Project location is three miles north of Hot Springs in the northbound and southbound lanes. The project will take place on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
  • U.S. Highway 18 – Project location is one mile north of Oelrichs in the westbound lane. The project will take place on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, 2022.

