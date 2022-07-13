Dakota News Now to host gubernatorial debate between Noem, Smith

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.) as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor.

Noem and Smith have both agreed to take part in the debate on Sept. 30, which will be co-hosted by Dakota News Now and its sister stations KOTA and KEVN. The debate will take place in Rapid City. The exact time of the debate has not yet been set.

A press release from Noem’s office said the debate “will be the first and final debate that Governor Noem participates in this election cycle.”

“Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same,” Noem said.

Smith also expressed enthusiasm for the chance to debate but said he would like to participate in more face-to-face exchanges.

Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint was asked to take part in the debate, but has yet to respond.

