Advertisement

Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home

A boy died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
By Cate Cauguiran
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) - Police said a child died after being shot in the head while riding in the backseat of a vehicle.

Jeremiah Moore, 7, was on his way home from his grandmother’s house when he was shot early Tuesday morning in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said shots were reported around 1:15 a.m., and Moore’s uncle Dameion Bey said those shots were fired at his brother’s family in the vehicle.

“Bullets were coming through the windows, four kids in the back were all trying to duck and take cover,” Bey said.

Following the gunshots, Bey said his brother looked back at little Jeremiah.

“They noticed that he was shot,” Bey said.

After seeking help at a nearby fire department, the family drove to a nearby hospital, where Moore died.

“He was seven years old. He didn’t deserve that,” Bey said. “They were ambushed and shot at.”

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward, as the family tries to cope with their enormous loss.

“This is one of their babies. You know, it’s nothing that you could do to replace his life,” Bey said. “They just want justice.”

Bey said Moore had attended a rally in Chicago protesting against gun violence last month.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and...
Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
KOTA to host gubernatorial debate between Noem and Smith
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
A cat stays inside to stay cool on hot days.
Feeling the heat? Your pet probably is too