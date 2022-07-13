Advertisement

4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval

FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility will be moved to shelters where they can be adopted.(AlbanyColley/Pixabay/Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a plan that calls for transferring about 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility to shelters where they can be adopted.

That’s according to court records filed Tuesday in the civil enforcement action the federal government filed against Envigo RMS in May.

The company breeds beagles at the facility for medical research. Federal officials have accused the company of a series of animal welfare violations, and the company had previously said it would close the facility.

The removal plans calls for the Humane Society of the United States to transfer the dogs to other shelters where they can be adopted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
James Lambert, 73, died after he was brutally attacked by a group of juveniles.
Boys, ages 10 and 14, turn themselves in for beating death of 73-year-old man
Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and...
Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project

Latest News

This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
Graham says he plans to fight Georgia subpoena