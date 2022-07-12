Warmer and Warmer Temperatures this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will continue to build over the area this week. The result will be warmer and warmer temperatures, with the peak of the heat being Thursday when highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Mostly dry weather is expected this week, but Friday night and Saturday night, a couple of stray thunderstorms could drift in from the west as weak disturbances round the top of the ridge.

90s are expected for highs this weekend, with 100 degree head possible early next week as the ridge continues to strengthen over the northern plains.

